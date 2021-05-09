Creative Planning Has $297,000 Holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) by 595.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,478 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $2.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.