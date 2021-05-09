Creative Planning Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 237,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,555,000 after purchasing an additional 36,402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $141.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $146.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.76 and its 200-day moving average is $120.68.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

