Creative Planning Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 747,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 248,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 27.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.57%.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

