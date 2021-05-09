Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 1,687.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Primerica by 482.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Primerica by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

PRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.29.

PRI opened at $163.85 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.