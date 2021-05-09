Creative Planning Purchases 1,151 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 21.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

