Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,080 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.14% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.66. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oncternal Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

