Creative Planning Sells 7,098 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Creative Planning lowered its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 45.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,085,000 after acquiring an additional 42,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,336 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 29,293 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,771,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 27,303 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

CMF stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.53. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.87 and a 1-year high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.