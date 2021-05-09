Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of KURA stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $818,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 929,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,351,000 after purchasing an additional 390,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.