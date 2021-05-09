Credit Suisse Group Boosts Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target to $13.50

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCRN. Benchmark lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.97 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

