Credit Suisse Group Cuts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,675.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $2,740.00 to $2,675.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Booking from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,327.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,385.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,167.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,303.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Booking by 7.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,327.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $2,099,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

