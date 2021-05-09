Credit Suisse Group Raises Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target to $7.10

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $5.90 to $7.10 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.72.

Embraer stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.77. Embraer has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $12.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $15,862,000. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,971,000 after buying an additional 1,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth about $6,843,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,186,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after buying an additional 862,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the first quarter worth about $8,035,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

