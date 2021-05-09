Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPG. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

TSE CPG traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$5.27. 2,778,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,911,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.75. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.41 and a twelve month high of C$5.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$447.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.21%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.