Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Holdings Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after buying an additional 1,037,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after buying an additional 262,218 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,718,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 86,943 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 263,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CEQP shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

CEQP stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 3.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently 25,000.00%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

