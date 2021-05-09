Critical Survey: RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) vs. ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RISE Education Cayman has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of RISE Education Cayman shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and RISE Education Cayman’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 6.56 -$17.56 million N/A N/A RISE Education Cayman $219.69 million 0.89 $21.27 million $0.53 6.51

RISE Education Cayman has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ATA Creativity Global and RISE Education Cayman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A RISE Education Cayman 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and RISE Education Cayman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -66.01% -37.42% -16.01% RISE Education Cayman -7.83% -8.87% -1.73%

Summary

RISE Education Cayman beats ATA Creativity Global on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services; and academic tutoring, test preparation, and admissions consulting services. The company offers Can-Talk, Rise Library Online, Rise Camp, Rise Workshop, and Rise Overseas Study Tour complementary products, as well as STEAM Courses that integrates various subjects, such as science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. As of December 31, 2020, it had a network of 512 learning centers comprising 92 self-owned learning centers and 420 franchised learning centers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

