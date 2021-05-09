Croda International (LON:CRDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6,995.50

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,995.50 ($91.40) and last traded at GBX 6,714 ($87.72), with a volume of 104958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,746 ($88.14).

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRDA shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,531.82 ($72.27).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,580.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,389.14. The company has a market cap of £9.39 billion and a PE ratio of 43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a GBX 51.50 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.58%.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy bought 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,613 ($86.40) per share, with a total value of £19,772.87 ($25,833.38). Also, insider Keith Layden sold 652 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,284 ($82.10), for a total value of £40,971.68 ($53,529.76). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 306 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,773 and sold 1,787 shares valued at $11,508,938.

About Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

