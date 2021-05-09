Crowny (CRWNY) Price Reaches $0.0685 on Exchanges

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $9.51 million and approximately $298,802.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crowny has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0685 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00069051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.01 or 0.00248348 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $701.11 or 0.01226109 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00030856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.53 or 0.00779142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,245.08 or 1.00110143 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny's official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

