Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Reaches $0.46

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $4,696.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.