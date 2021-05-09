Cryptobuyer Trading Up 27.1% Over Last Week (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a market cap of $558,809.95 and approximately $2,220.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00087609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00066852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.82 or 0.00792499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00104680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,335.64 or 0.09195977 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

Cryptobuyer is a coin. It launched on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Cryptobuyer Coin Trading

