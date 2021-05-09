CryptoTask (CTASK) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.86 Million

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $299,572.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00068650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00248932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $693.93 or 0.01195683 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00031034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.85 or 0.00768230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,736.02 or 0.99482551 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,572,753 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

