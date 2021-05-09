CSP (CSPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter. CSP had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%.

Get CSP alerts:

Shares of CSPI opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 million, a PE ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.92. CSP has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CSP from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In other CSP news, CEO Victor Dellovo sold 36,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $369,892.80. Also, Director C Shelton James sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,429.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.