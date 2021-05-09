Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9,761.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after buying an additional 212,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 444.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after acquiring an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $266.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.35. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.32 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.75.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

