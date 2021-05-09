CUTcoin (CUT) Market Capitalization Tops $34.70 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $34.70 million and $618.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00067932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00065689 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.54 or 0.00323232 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00046606 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004735 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000665 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 140,294,993 coins and its circulating supply is 136,294,993 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

