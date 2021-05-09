CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 24,458 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,458 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

NYSE NEM opened at $67.33 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average is $61.07.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.