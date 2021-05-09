CWM Advisors LLC Buys 37,508 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,508 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 663,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after buying an additional 71,733 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Schlumberger by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 43,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 113,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $31.89 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

