CWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after acquiring an additional 398,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $101.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $101.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average of $92.60. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

