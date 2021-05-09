CWM Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Sysco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 32.2% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Sysco by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 28,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,232.11, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.