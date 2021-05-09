CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $290.91 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,939.27 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.18.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

