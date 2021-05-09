CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Insiders sold a total of 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $101.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $101.71.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

