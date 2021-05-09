CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 18,666 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises about 0.7% of CWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JCI opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $65.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

