CWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 233.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBAC opened at $290.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.18. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,939.27 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. Wolfe Research began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

