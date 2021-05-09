CWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,277 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.5% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total transaction of $530,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,005,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,039 shares of company stock worth $17,437,398 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $342.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of -110.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.79 and a 52 week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

