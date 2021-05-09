Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,963,000 after acquiring an additional 329,029 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,154,666 shares of company stock valued at $609,712,011. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $303.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $318.34. The company has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.65.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

