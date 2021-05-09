Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

NYSE:DAL opened at $46.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

