Cwm LLC Has $464,000 Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,021 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.52. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.