Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Intuit by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,458,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.65.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $401.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $400.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.04. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.91 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The company has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

