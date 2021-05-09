Cwm LLC Sells 770 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Conagra Brands by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $37.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

