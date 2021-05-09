CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.53

Shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.53 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.80 ($0.10). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 285,696 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.53. The stock has a market cap of £14.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66.

CyanConnode Company Profile (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

