CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.53

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.53 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.80 ($0.10). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 285,696 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £14.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.53.

About CyanConnode (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

