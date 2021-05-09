CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CYBR. UBS Group raised CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.71.
CYBR opened at $120.23 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $92.61 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,717.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.79 and a 200-day moving average of $137.39.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 737,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,541,000 after buying an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 676,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,560,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 618,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after buying an additional 76,269 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 597,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,552,000 after buying an additional 89,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 529,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,185,000 after buying an additional 58,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.