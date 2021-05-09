CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CYBR. UBS Group raised CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.71.

CYBR opened at $120.23 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $92.61 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,717.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.79 and a 200-day moving average of $137.39.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 737,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,541,000 after buying an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 676,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,560,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 618,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after buying an additional 76,269 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 597,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,552,000 after buying an additional 89,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 529,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,185,000 after buying an additional 58,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

