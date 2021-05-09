Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Cytosorbents in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.03.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $364.31 million, a P/E ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

