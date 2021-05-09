D. Scott Neal Inc. Invests $7.70 Million in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 239,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,701,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 3.5% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 112,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Shares of FNDF opened at $34.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $30.18. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $34.14.

