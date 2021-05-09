D. Scott Neal Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 243,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,897,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF comprises about 7.6% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,062,535.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,216,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,832 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,001,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 146,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,809,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $75.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average is $60.99. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $75.94.

