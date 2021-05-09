DA Davidson Comments on HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $801.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 133,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,632,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,520,000 after buying an additional 45,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

