DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.41.

NYSE SMAR opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.25.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $2,088,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 35,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,148.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,398,941.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,766 shares of company stock worth $18,631,918. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 18,226 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,838.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after buying an additional 245,161 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

