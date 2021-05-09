Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $801.37

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 801.37 ($10.47) and traded as high as GBX 913 ($11.93). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 908 ($11.86), with a volume of 185,541 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DMGT. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 955 ($12.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 966.60 ($12.63).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 886.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 801.37.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

