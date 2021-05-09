DAO Maker (DAO) Price Down 30.7% Over Last 7 Days

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for $5.01 or 0.00008726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $100.26 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.73 or 0.00246898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $701.96 or 0.01222804 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00030808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.49 or 0.00777776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,260.27 or 0.99745963 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,228,508 coins and its circulating supply is 20,014,125 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.