Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $142.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -148.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.21 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.65.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,226 shares of company stock worth $21,815,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.45.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.