Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,224,000 after buying an additional 68,258 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.21 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -148.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.65.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,226 shares of company stock worth $21,815,605. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.45.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

