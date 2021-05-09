Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.030-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.51 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.130-0.160 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.95.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.29. 6,992,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,575.47 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 81,088 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $6,590,832.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,705,438.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,432,565 shares of company stock worth $125,328,415. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.