Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.29. 6,992,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,777. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,575.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Datadog has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.51.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $866,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,763.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $2,461,854.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,959.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,432,565 shares of company stock worth $125,328,415. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.95.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

